Eurostat: Romania’s economy among the highest growths in Q2 2025 compared to Q1, ahead of all other EU states



Bucharest, September 5, 2025 – RBJ – Romania recorded an economic growth of 1.2% in the second quarter of 2025, ranking second in the European Union, equal to Croatia and slightly below Denmark, according to the latest Eurostat statistics from September 5. All other Eastern European states had (…)