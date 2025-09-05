Agroland Sees Its Best First Half Ever With 23% Higher Net Profit And RON229M Sales



Agroland Group, an entrepreneurial business with retail, agribusiness, and food production operations, posted its best results ever in the first half of 2025. Sales increased to RON229 million, 11% higher than in the year-ago period, and net profit rose 23% to RON12 million. Operating profit (…)