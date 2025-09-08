ING Romania affirms 0.3% GDP growth forecast for 2025, cuts down outlook for 2026

ING Romania affirms 0.3% GDP growth forecast for 2025, cuts down outlook for 2026. In its research note on Romania’s Q2 GDP data, ING Romania announced that it keeps its growth forecast at 0.3% for 2025 while revising it downwards to 1.4% from 1.7% for 2026. Essentially, ING Romania sees private consumption cooling down but not witnessing a contraction. It expects a positive (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]