September 8, 2025

ING Romania affirms 0.3% GDP growth forecast for 2025, cuts down outlook for 2026
Sep 8, 2025

ING Romania affirms 0.3% GDP growth forecast for 2025, cuts down outlook for 2026.

In its research note on Romania’s Q2 GDP data, ING Romania announced that it keeps its growth forecast at 0.3% for 2025 while revising it downwards to 1.4% from 1.7% for 2026. Essentially, ING Romania sees private consumption cooling down but not witnessing a contraction. It expects a positive (…)

State institutions and the Community, together for children's education and the safety of future generations The Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Voluntary Service for Emergency Situations, the Red Cross, the Customs Authority, and the Local Police joined forces this past weekend to organize a unique event in the (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON750M From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Sept 8 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON749.8 million from banks on Monday (Sept 8), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 7.58% and 7.57%, respectively.

NGOs demand halt to car traffic in Bucharest's B?neasa Forest Environmental groups and civic associations are again calling on Romsilva, Romania’s state forest authority, to urgently stop car traffic in B?neasa Forest and cancel a contract that opened a forest road to vehicles, warning that pollution and noise are already damaging the area’s ecosystem and (…)

Sorin Grindeanu supports progressive taxation and accuses VAT deduction abuses Mediafax The interim president of the PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, said on Monday that a social-democratic party cannot abandon a fiscal policy based on progressive taxation, while also criticizing the practices through which VAT is deducted in Romania. Articolul Sorin Grindeanu supports progressive (…)

Grindeanu: PSD does not accept 10% staff cuts in administration Mediafax The interim president of the PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, said on Monday that the party does not accept a 10% reduction in jobs in administrative-territorial units, specifying that PSD representatives are still part of the working group analyzing the data necessary for this measure. (…)

Tudorel Toader, former Minister of Justice, on magistrates' pensions: I believe it will pass the CCR Mediafax Former Justice Minister Tudorel Toader believes that the project targeting the reform of magistrates pensions will pass the Constitutional Court. Articolul Tudorel Toader, former Minister of Justice, on magistrates’ pensions: I believe it will pass the CCR apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

