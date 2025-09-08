Recycling pilot that allows people to leave bottles for others to reclaim deposit expands in Bucharest



The recycling pilot project that allows people to leave bottles, cans, and PET containers for others to collect and reclaim the deposit has expanded to Bucharest’s District 2, RetuRO, the operator of Romania’s Deposit-Return System - SGR, announced Monday, September 8. The scheme was first (…)