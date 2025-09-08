The Future of Customer Experience is Written in Bucharest. CX Conference 2025 brings together global leaders and key studies unveiled for the first time



On October 14–15, Bucharest will become the meeting point for some of the most influential global and regional experts in Customer Experience. CX Conference 2025, organized by Customer Experience Romania, will feature an exceptional line-up of international and local speakers, alongside the (…)