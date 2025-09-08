Mark Twain International School opens its doors in Cosmopolis. A visionary, space-themed educational campus, designed to welcome 800 students

Mark Twain International School opens its doors in Cosmopolis. A visionary, space-themed educational campus, designed to welcome 800 students. Mark Twain International School (MTIS), the first private school in Romania to offer a dual curriculum, proudly inaugurates its new, space-themed campus in Cosmopolis, following an investment of over €10 million. Located at the intersection of Tunari and ?tef?ne?tii de Jos, the campus will (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]