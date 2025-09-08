Astra Film Festival brings over 70 documentaries to Romania’s Sibiu in October

Astra Film Festival brings over 70 documentaries to Romania’s Sibiu in October. Romania’s Astra Film Festival (AFF) announced its official selection for the 2025 edition, promising what organizers call an “essential annual dose of documentary film.” The event, held in Sibiu from October 17 to 26, will showcase more than 70 documentaries from across the world, 65 of them (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]