Tudorel Toader, former Minister of Justice, on magistrates’ pensions: I believe it will pass the CCR



Tudorel Toader, former Minister of Justice, on magistrates’ pensions: I believe it will pass the CCR.

Mediafax Former Justice Minister Tudorel Toader believes that the project targeting the reform of magistrates pensions will pass the Constitutional Court. Articolul Tudorel Toader, former Minister of Justice, on magistrates’ pensions: I believe it will pass the CCR apare prima dat? în Mediafax.