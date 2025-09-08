Survey: Over half of Romanians say EU membership does not limit national independence
Survey: Over half of Romanians say EU membership does not limit national independence.
A new opinion poll by INSCOP Research shows that most Romanians believe membership in the European Union does not excessively restrict the country’s independence, though a significant minority disagrees. According to the survey, conducted between August 4 and 10 for the think tank Polithink, (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]