Survey: Over half of Romanians say EU membership does not limit national independence

Survey: Over half of Romanians say EU membership does not limit national independence. A new opinion poll by INSCOP Research shows that most Romanians believe membership in the European Union does not excessively restrict the country’s independence, though a significant minority disagrees. According to the survey, conducted between August 4 and 10 for the think tank Polithink, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]