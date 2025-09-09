One in two parents buys school supplies online. Spending has increased to 500 lei per purchase



One in two parents buys school supplies online. Spending has increased to 500 lei per purchase.

Mediafax To avoid the crowds in stores before the start of the school year, more and more Romanian parents are buying school supplies and other products online. The shopping cart exceeded 500 lei for 58% of them and even over 1,000 lei, according to a survey. Articolul One in two parents buys (…)