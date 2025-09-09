Softbinator Technologies' Net Profit Almost Tripled YoY To RON700,000 In H1/2025

Softbinator Technologies' Net Profit Almost Tripled YoY To RON700,000 In H1/2025. Softbinator Technologies (stock symbol: CODE), a Romanian provider of full software development services (product management, product design, software development, AI/ML development and product marketing), ended the first half of 2025 with consolidated net profit of RON696.000, up 170% against (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]