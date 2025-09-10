Romania stands in solidarity with Poland after Russian drones breach airspace, officials say

Romania stands in solidarity with Poland after Russian drones breach airspace, officials say. President Nicu?or Dan and defense minister Ionu? Mo?teanu said on Wednesday, September 10, that Romania stands in full solidarity with Poland after Russian drones crossed into its airspace overnight, calling the incident an unacceptable violation of a NATO ally's sovereignty and a dangerous (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]