Bucharest rises as cost-efficient hub for Global Capability Centres, study shows

Bucharest rises as cost-efficient hub for Global Capability Centres, study shows. Bucharest is emerging as one of Europe’s most attractive locations for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as multinational companies seek lower costs and skilled talent amid tight labor markets in Western economies, according to a new study by Savills and CoreNet Global. The Romanian capital (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]