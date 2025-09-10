 
September 10, 2025

Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO
Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO.

A vast majority of Romanians believe their country should remain firmly aligned with the West through the European Union, the United States, and NATO, according to a new opinion poll released by INSCOP Research on Tuesday, September 9. The survey found that 78.9% of respondents favor Romania’s (…)

NOCA: Contemporary art center to open in Romania's Oradea NOCA (New Oradea Contemporary Art), a hub for to contemporary visual art, is set to open next month in Oradea, in northwestern Romania. It is meant as a "cultural lab dedicated to meetings between modern and contemporary art, multidisciplinary practices and events, and established and emerging (…)

Veolia Romania Acquires Majority Stake In General Me.el Electric Veolia Romania has acquired a majority stake in General Me.el Electric (GME), one of the most dynamic Romanian companies specialized in the design, execution and maintenance of electrical systems, as well as in the production of solar electricity and its storage in battery systems.

Romanian Community Summit takes place in Chicago this month Representatives from across the Romanian diaspora and officials from Romania and the United States will take part in this year’s Romanian Community Summit 2025 (RoSummit 2025), set to take place in Chicago on September 20. The event is organized through a partnership of the Romanian-American (…)

Tarom Partners Up With Flydubai Romania's flag carrier TAROM has concluded a strategic partnership with the UAE’s flydubai through which Romanian tourists will have direct access to the aviation hub in Dubai and to other destinations across Asia and Africa.

Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail crossing Romania could receive EEA and Norway Grants funding, minister says Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail stretching between Putna, in northern Romania, to Drobeta Turnu Severin, in the southern part of the country, could receive funding of EUR 6 – 7 million from the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway Grants 2021-2028, Investments and European Funds (…)

Nicu?or Dan: Financial stability is our priority. End of 2026, the end of the tunnel Mediafax President Nicu?or Dan conveyed at the AmCham CEO Business Forum 2025 that the measures to correct the budget deficit are under control, and Romania is on the established trajectory, with no reason for concern. Articolul Nicu?or Dan: Financial stability is our priority. End of 2026, (…)

Romania selects Teodora Ana Mihai's 'Traffic' as official submission for 2026 Oscars Romania has chosen Teodora Ana Mihai’s Jaful Secolului/Traffic as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards. Starring Anamaria Vartolomei, Rare? Andrici, and Ionu? Niculae, the movie will be released in Romanian cinemas on September 23. The (…)

 


