Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO

Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO. A vast majority of Romanians believe their country should remain firmly aligned with the West through the European Union, the United States, and NATO, according to a new opinion poll released by INSCOP Research on Tuesday, September 9. The survey found that 78.9% of respondents favor Romania’s (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]