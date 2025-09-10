Romania’s Constitutional Court to examine government reform laws on September 24

The Constitutional Court (CCR) will rule on September 24 on challenges lodged against a package of government reform laws passed under a simplified parliamentary procedure, Radio Romania Actualitati reported. The objections were filed by the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) and by the