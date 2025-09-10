Romania cuts expectations for this year’s growth to 0.6% amid subdued domestic consumption

Romania cuts expectations for this year’s growth to 0.6% amid subdued domestic consumption. Romania’s forecasting body, CNP, revised its forecast for the year’s GDP growth to 0.6% from 1.4%, under the Autumn Forecast dated September 5, to be used as the baseline scenario for the imminent budget revision. Initially, the government drafted the budget planning for this year based on a (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]