The Spruce Forest: Tudor Giurgiu's film on lesser-known episode in Romania's recent history to open in local cinemas next month



The Spruce Forest: Tudor Giurgiu's film on lesser-known episode in Romania's recent history to open in local cinemas next month.

The Spruce Forest/ P?durea cu Molizi, the latest film by Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu, is set for release in local cinemas starting October 7, Transilvania Film announced. Inspired by the tragedy of Fântâna Alb? of April 1, 1941, the film recounts the fate of a Romanian community in (…)