Targu Mures Airport Plans To Build EUR30M Cargo TerminalTargu Mures Airport wants to develop a cargo terminal, after having invested EUR60 million in the passenger terminal, using EU funds (Large Infrastructure Operational Program - LIOP). The amount needed for the cargo terminal is EUR30 million plus VAT, according to the latest estimates.
Romania's opposition party AUR leads with 40.8% in latest INSCOP pollFar-right, opposition party AUR (the Alliance for the Union of Romanians) continues to dominate voter preferences for the parliamentary elections in Romania, securing 40.8% support in the latest INSCOP Research – Informat.ro Barometer conducted between September 1 and 9. The party’s strong (…)