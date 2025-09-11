Romanian president: Poland, NATO showed real-time readiness after Russian drone incursion

Romanian president Nicu?or Dan said Wednesday, September 10, that Poland and NATO allies have proven they are prepared to respond swiftly after Polish forces downed Russian drones that entered the country's airspace, in what he described as an unprecedented incident, news agency Agerpres (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]