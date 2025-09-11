Romania's Transgaz plans to inject Black Sea offshore gas into the pipeline to Ukraine
Romania's Transgaz plans to inject Black Sea offshore gas into the pipeline to Ukraine.
Romania's state-controlled company Transgaz has required the environmental permit to build a connection between the pipeline that brings Black Sea offshore gas to the national grid and the BRUA pipeline (Tuzl-Podisor), and the pipeline that connects the southern part of the continent (…)
