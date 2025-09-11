Veolia Romania buys majority stake in General Me.el Electric to become an integrated provider of public utility services

Veolia Romania buys majority stake in General Me.el Electric to become an integrated provider of public utility services. Expansion of the portfolio with low, medium and high voltage electricity services, complementing existing solutions in water, sewage, gas and thermal energy. Alignment with the objectives of the Veolia Group’s “GreenUp” strategic program by diversifying decarbonization solutions, such as solar (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]