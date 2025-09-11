 
Romaniapress.com

September 11, 2025

Romanian president says no country plan, but expects economic normalisation by end-2026
Sep 11, 2025

Romanian president says no country plan, but expects economic normalisation by end-2026.

Romania's president Nicusor Dan assured there is "convergence" between the presidency and the government and highlighted the political stability, but admitted that in the absence of a country plan, some measures were perhaps not the best and warned of the lack of commitment to reforms at the (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romgaz Terminates Contract For Iernut Power Plant With Duro Felguera State-run Romgaz (SNG.RO), the largest natural producer in Romania, has announced shareholders that it sent a notice of termination of the contract to design and build the Iernut thermoelectric power plant signed with Spain’s Duro Felguera.

Statistical Office: Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Surges To 9.9% In August 2025 Romania's annual inflation rate skyrocketed to 9.9% in August 2025 after having climbed to 7.8% in July 2025, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Thursday (September 11).

Bucharest events: Conductor Kent Nagano, violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann in concert opening George Enescu Philharmonic's 2025-2026 season The 2025-2026 symphonic season of the George Enescu Philharmonic (FGE) in Bucharest will open with two concerts led by American conductor Kent Nagano and featuring German violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann as soloist. The program includes works by Enescu, Beethoven, and Stravinsky. The concerts (…)

Targu Mures Airport Plans To Build EUR30M Cargo Terminal Targu Mures Airport wants to develop a cargo terminal, after having invested EUR60 million in the passenger terminal, using EU funds (Large Infrastructure Operational Program - LIOP). The amount needed for the cargo terminal is EUR30 million plus VAT, according to the latest estimates.

Chinese Green Truck And Bus Maker Looking To Invest In Eastern European Factory, Considers Hungary And Romania China's Wisdom Motor, which manufactures zero-emission trucks and buses, is looking to invest in a factory in Eastern Europe and considering Hungary and Romania for it. The reason behind this move is that the company exports electric buses to Western Europe, Denmark, UK, and Germany, and a (…)

Bulgarians and Romanians have lowest life expectancy in EU, Eurostat data shows Romania recorded the second-lowest life expectancy in the European Union in 2024, at 76.6 years, trailing only Bulgaria at 75.9 years, according to preliminary figures released Thursday, September 11, by Eurostat, and quoted by Agerpres. The EU average stood at 81.7 years, up 0.3 years compared (…)

Romania's opposition party AUR leads with 40.8% in latest INSCOP poll Far-right, opposition party AUR (the Alliance for the Union of Romanians) continues to dominate voter preferences for the parliamentary elections in Romania, securing 40.8% support in the latest INSCOP Research – Informat.ro Barometer conducted between September 1 and 9. The party’s strong (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |