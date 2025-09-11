Republic of Moldova to open 23 polling stations in Romania for parliamentary elections

The Republic of Moldova will open 23 polling stations across 14 cities in Romania for its parliamentary elections on September 28, the country's embassy in Bucharest announced. The institution also shared on social media an image with the exact locations. The embassy urged Moldovan citizens