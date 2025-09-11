Chinese Green Truck And Bus Maker Looking To Invest In Eastern European Factory, Considers Hungary And Romania

China's Wisdom Motor, which manufactures zero-emission trucks and buses, is looking to invest in a factory in Eastern Europe and considering Hungary and Romania for it. The reason behind this move is that the company exports electric buses to Western Europe, Denmark, UK, and Germany, and a (…)