Bulgarians and Romanians have lowest life expectancy in EU, Eurostat data shows. Romania recorded the second-lowest life expectancy in the European Union in 2024, at 76.6 years, trailing only Bulgaria at 75.9 years, according to preliminary figures released Thursday, September 11, by Eurostat, and quoted by Agerpres. The EU average stood at 81.7 years, up 0.3 years compared (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]