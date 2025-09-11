IT Solution And Service Provider Connections Consult Sees Profit Up 27% And Revenue Up 9% In H1, 2025



Connections Consult group (CC.RO), a provider of IT solutions and services, posted operating revenue of RON48.5 million in the first half of 2025, 9% above half-year estimates and 3% above the level in year-ago period, according to the financial report on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.