September 12, 2025

Romanian theater stages robot-only performance exploring technology and e-waste
The George Ciprian Theater in Buz?u has unveiled “E-Waste E-Motion,” the first performance in Romania in which all characters are played by small autonomous robots, blending art, technology, and sustainability in an experimental theatrical project. “E-Waste E-Motion” is part of a broader (…)

70% Of New Homes In Bucharest Built In Three Sectors In Last Five Years Seven out of 10 new homes in Bucharest have been built in three sectors in the last five years, with the main driver of real estate development being Sector 4, followed by Sectors 3 and 6, an Imobiliare.ro analysis shows.

Statistical Data: 24,609 Housing Units Delivered In Romania YoY In H1/2025 A total of 24,609 dwellings, of which 55% in urban areas, were put into use in Romania in the first half of 2025, fewer by 1,327 units than in the same period of 2024, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (Sept 12), citing provisional data.

Central Bank: Romania's Current Account Deficit Surges To EUR17.2B YoY In January-July 2025 Romania's current account deficit surged to EUR17.2 billion in January-July 2025, higher by EUR2.6 billion compared to the EUR14.69 billion level reported in the same period of 2024, central bank data showed on Friday (Sept 12, 2025).

IMF Revises Romania's 2025 Growth Forecast Downwards To 1% From 1.6% The International Monetary Fund has revised Romania’s economic growth forecast for 2025 downwards to 1% from 1.6% as previously estimated and the 2026 forecast is 1.4%, saying that the acceleration of the investment funded via the Next Generation EU program will partly offset the slowdown of the (…)

Junot Dàaz, Tracy Chevalier, Michel Bussi: Ia?i literature festival announces first guests at 2025 edition Pulitzer Prize winner Junot Díaz, Tracy Chevalier, the author of the international best seller Girl with a Pearl Earring, and French author Michel Bussi, known for his widely translated thriller novels, are among the authors set to attend this year’s Ia?i International Literature and Translation (…)

Automobile manufacturers and importers criticize the Rabla 2025 program Mediafax The Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) expresses its deep dissatisfaction with the way the public debate for the Rabla 2025 program was managed. Articolul Automobile manufacturers and importers criticize the Rabla 2025 program apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

BNR: Total external debt increased by 15,264 million euros since the beginning of the year Mediafax During January - July 2025, total external debt increased by 15,264 million euros, up to 220,157 million euros, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Articolul BNR: Total external debt increased by 15,264 million euros since the beginning of the year apare prima (…)

 


