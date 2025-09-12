Junot Díaz, Tracy Chevalier, Michel Bussi: Ia?i literature festival announces first guests at 2025 edition

Pulitzer Prize winner Junot Díaz, Tracy Chevalier, the author of the international best seller Girl with a Pearl Earring, and French author Michel Bussi, known for his widely translated thriller novels, are among the authors set to attend this year's Ia?i International Literature and Translation