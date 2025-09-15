Romania Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare Discussed Local Investment Opportunities with US Department of Commerce Officials in Washington
Sep 15, 2025
Romania Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare Discussed Local Investment Opportunities with US Department of Commerce Officials in Washington.
Romanian Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare has recently met in Washington with representatives of the US Department of Commerce to discuss opportunities offered by Romania, with American officials being particularly interested in infrastructure, energy, technology and healthcare projects.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]