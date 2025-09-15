Romanian car rental company Klass Wagen launches Autozentrum brand, opens first subsidiary in Germany

Romanian car rental company Klass Wagen launches Autozentrum brand, opens first subsidiary in Germany. Romanian car rental company Klass Wagen said that it launched the Autozentrum brand and opened its first subsidiary in Germany, becoming the first Romanian company to sell used cars on the German market. The move marks the beginning of the Klass Wagen Autozentrum European network, through which (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]