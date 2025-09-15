Romanian Sabrina Maneca Voinea wins gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cup in Paris

Romanian athlete Sabrina Maneca Voinea won the gold medal in the final floor exercise at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup held in Paris. Voinea, who had also had the highest score in qualifications, namely 13.633, received 13.800 points for her final routine, earning the top (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]