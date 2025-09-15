Statistical Office: Employment Rate For Working Age Population At 63.3% In Q2/2025, Up 0.6 PP vs Q1/2025

Statistical Office: Employment Rate For Working Age Population At 63.3% In Q2/2025, Up 0.6 PP vs Q1/2025. In the second quarter of 2025, the employment rate for the working-age population (15-64 years) was 63.3%, increasing by 0.6 percentage points (pp) compared to the level recorded in the first quarter of 2025, data from Romania's statistical office INS showed on Monday (Sept 15). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]