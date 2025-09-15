 
Romaniapress.com

September 15, 2025

Over 17% of Romanians faced severe material deprivation in 2024, Eurostat says
Sep 15, 2025

Over 17% of Romanians faced severe material deprivation in 2024, Eurostat says.

More than 17% of Romania’s population faced severe material and social deprivation last year, which was one of the highest shares in the EU, according to the statistical bureau of the European Union - Eurostat. In 2024, 6.4% of people in the European Union faced severe material and social (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Cluj-Napoca City Hall welcomes pets, mayor says Pets are now officially welcome inside Cluj-Napoca City Hall, mayor Emil Boc announced on Monday, September 15, describing the move as part of efforts to make the city more modern and empathetic. “Today we are opening the doors of City Hall to our voiceless friends as well. Dear residents, from (…)

Ford Otosan Beats Dacia Two Months in Row by Number of Manufactured Cars Romania car production registered a major surprise this summer: for the second month in a row, Ford Otosan plant of Craiova overshot Dacia plant of Mioveni by the number of manufactured cars.

Southern Romania: New adventure park to be built at B?ile Govora resort The B?ile Govora resort, in southern Romania, will have a new adventure park, with a zip line, alpine coaster, and even off-road bicycle tracks, according to a plan announced on Monday, September 15, by the B?ile Govora City Hall. The goal of the investment is to develop leisure tourism in the (…)

Romania Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan Announces Termination of Contract with Duro Felguera for Iernut Power Plant Romania Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan on Tuesday announced he terminated the contract with Duro Felguera, the builder of Iernut power plant, a unit that is over 90% completed, but has been blocked for several years because of the Spanish company’s insolvency and legal challenges.

Froo Network Opens New Store in Bucharest, Reaches over 120 Units in 3 Cities of Romania Froo Romania Retail, a company part of Polish group Zabka, has opened a new Froo store in office building America House of Bucharest, with the network now having over 120 units in 3 cities.

Romanian PM reportedly opposes further extension of food price capping mechanism Romania’s prime minister Ilie Bolojan reportedly opposes the idea of further prolonging the price-capping mechanism introduced in August 2023 and repeatedly extended so far, according to Ziarul Financiar. Ambiguous statements over the weekend indicated an incipient conflict among the ruling (…)

Union leaders meet Romanian prime minister after protest against staff cuts Several thousand civil servants rallied in Bucharest on September 15 to oppose government reform plans that would reduce public administration staff, Radio Romania Actualit??i reported. Protesters gathered in Victoriei Square before marching to the Palace of Parliament, voicing dissatisfaction (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |