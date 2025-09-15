Only 145 Romanian companies grew annually for 17 straight years, study finds

Only 145 Romanian companies grew annually for 17 straight years, study finds. Only 145 companies in Romania, out of more than 800,000 active businesses, managed to grow their revenues and remain profitable every year between 2008 and 2024, according to an analysis published by business intelligence platform Termene.ro. The study found that these firms, representing just (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]