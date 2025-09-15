Manole on the trade union protest: Human resources may be subject to reallocation

Manole on the trade union protest: Human resources may be subject to reallocation. Mediafax On Monday, Labor Minister Florin Manole reaffirmed his support for public administration trade unions and categorically rejected the idea of mass layoffs. He proposed reallocating staff to sectors in need of human resources. Articolul Manole on the trade union protest: Human resources (…) [Read the article in Mediafax]