Romanian authorities reportedly mulling access fee for the Transf?g?r??an mountain road

Romanian authorities reportedly mulling access fee for the Transf?g?r??an mountain road. Romanian authorities are reportedly considering imposing an access fee for the Transf?g?r??an mountain road. The funds would be used for setting up decent parking areas, selecting merchants, and similar initiatives. The beautiful, winding road is one of the most visited tourist attractions in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]