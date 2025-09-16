Romania’s industry shows signs of recovery in May-July with 4.0% y/y advance
Sep 16, 2025
Romania’s industry shows signs of recovery in May-July with 4.0% y/y advance.
Romania’s industry showed signs of recovery with the combined May-July output rising 4.0% y/y and the past year’s performance showing an upward trend (+2.9% per year). But the recent improvement data is mixed, and the past year’s trend looks extremely fragile, according to data published by the (…)
