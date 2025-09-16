Romania Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan Announces Termination of Contract with Duro Felguera for Iernut Power Plant

Romania Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan on Tuesday announced he terminated the contract with Duro Felguera, the builder of Iernut power plant, a unit that is over 90% completed, but has been blocked for several years because of the Spanish company's insolvency and legal challenges.