The Tour of Romania ended with a real cycling celebration in the center of the Capital



The Tour of Romania ended with a real cycling celebration in the center of the Capital.

A caravan of 150 cyclists, 90 cars and 25 motorbikes covered 830 km at the Tour of Romania, the most important local cycling competition, organized between 10 and 14 September by the Romanian Cycling Federation, together with the National Agency for Sports and Auchan Romania, the main (…)