A Romanian Consortium led by certSIGN to support the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity in strengthening cybersecurity in Romania under NIS2 Directive



A Romanian Consortium led by certSIGN to support the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity in strengthening cybersecurity in Romania under NIS2 Directive.

certSIGN, a Romania-based company and leading developer and integrator of cybersecurity and cryptographic solutions, has been awarded, following a competitive international tender process, a framework contract to support the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in providing (…)