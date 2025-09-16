New terminal at Henri Coand? Airport: nine design offers from major international firms

New terminal at Henri Coand? Airport: nine design offers from major international firms. Mediafax The National Airports Company of Bucharest has received nine offers from engineering consortia from home and abroad for the design of the largest passenger terminal in Romania, part of a project estimated at 40 million euros. Articolul New terminal at Henri Coand? Airport: nine design (…) [Read the article in Mediafax]