Romanian wrestler Ana Andreea Beatrice, 25, won bronze in the 55-kilogram category at the World Wrestling Championship in Zagreb. The Romanian bested Cuba's Sanz Verdecia Yaynelis, 6-3, in an emotional match, to earn the medal. To get to the bronze, Ana Andreea Beatrice beat China's Xuejing