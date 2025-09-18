Romania's ruling coalition defers decisions on local administration, food prices
Sep 18, 2025
Romania's ruling coalition defers decisions on local administration, food prices.
In a couple of meetings expected to generate a breakthrough on four key topics on September 17, Romania's ruling coalition deferred a final decision on the local administration staff cutting and the prolongation of the food price capping mechanism, according to Observatornews.ro. Alternative (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]