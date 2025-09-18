London Boutique Hotel Brand The Hoxton Enters Bucharest Market Via Partnership Between One United Properties and Hospitality Firm Ennismore

London Boutique Hotel Brand The Hoxton Enters Bucharest Market Via Partnership Between One United Properties and Hospitality Firm Ennismore. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, to introduce The Hoxton to Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]