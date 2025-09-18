APACA Owner Buys Scala Block of Flats in Recent Years’ Most Spectacular Real Estate Deal in Downtown Bucharest

APACA Owner Buys Scala Block of Flats in Recent Years’ Most Spectacular Real Estate Deal in Downtown Bucharest. Daniela Schoppmeyer, a majority stakeholder in Faberrom, the company inheriting the former Romania textile mammoth APACA, has acquired half of Scala block of flats, a flagship building of interwar modernism located on Bucharest’s Maghery boulevard. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]