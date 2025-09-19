Romania may screen for security impact sale of major dairy Napolact to Hungarian group

Romania may screen for security impact sale of major dairy Napolact to Hungarian group. Sebastian Burduja, adviser to prime minister Ilie Bolojan and former minister of energy, warned of the security impact of the sale of major dairy Napolact to a group owned by a businessman close to the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, according to Profit.ro. Burduja requested a specialist (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]