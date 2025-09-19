Romania takes steps to secure recovery of claims against troubled steelmaker Liberty Galati

Romania takes steps to secure recovery of claims against troubled steelmaker Liberty Galati. Prime minister Ilie Bolojan set up a committee to follow the pre-insolvency procedures at steelmaker Liberty Galati and its pipemaker subsidiary, Liberty Tubular Products Galati, controlled by billionaire Sanjev Gupta, and protect the rights of the tax collection agency ANAF and Exim Banca (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]