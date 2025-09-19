Czech president Petr Pavel spotted on holiday in RomaniaCzech president Petr Pavel spent a few days in Romania at the beginning of September while on holiday. According to statement by the Romanian Embassy in Prague, the Czech leader traveled mountain routes by motorcycle and chose modest accommodations. Pavel tried to see as much of what Romania (…)
Is there a risk of blackouts in Romania? The Energy Minister's responseMediafax Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan says that by the end of 2025, i.e. in three and a half months, Romania should close all the coal-fired power plants currently in operation. Articolul Is there a risk of blackouts in Romania? The Energy Minister’s response apare prima dat? în Mediafax.
Manager of Caransebe? Emergency Hospital arrested for accepting bribesMediafax The manager of Caransebe? Municipal Emergency Hospital, Singh Bhupinder, was arrested on Friday for taking a bribe of 250,000 lei from a contractor in exchange for awarding him a repair contract worth over 900,000 lei, paid for from public funds. Articolul Manager of Caransebe? (…)