 
Romaniapress.com

September 19, 2025

US Giant P&G Opens New Production Line at Urlati Plant
Sep 19, 2025

US Giant P&G Opens New Production Line at Urlati Plant.

US group Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s biggest consumer goods producers, has opened a new production line at one of its plants of Urlati.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Rompetrol Rafinare Signs Amendment To Syndicated Loan To Raise It To $600M Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), has notified shareholders of the signing of the amendment to the syndicated loan dated April 13, 2023, previously modified by the amendment dated June 25, 2025.

Romaero Announces Resignation Of General Manager Bogdan Costas State-run Romaero (RORX.RO), a strategic company for Romania’s aerospace and defense industry, has officially notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday that its general manager Bogdan Costas stepped down on September 18.

Michelle Obama speaks about leadership, facing challenges at event in Bucharest Former US first lady Michelle Obama, the wife of Barack Obama, was in Bucharest on Thursday, September 18, to serve as the main guest at the second edition of the Impact Bucharest series of conferences. The former first lady spent about an hour in front of a large audience, speaking about her (…)

Czech president Petr Pavel spotted on holiday in Romania Czech president Petr Pavel spent a few days in Romania at the beginning of September while on holiday. According to statement by the Romanian Embassy in Prague, the Czech leader traveled mountain routes by motorcycle and chose modest accommodations. Pavel tried to see as much of what Romania (…)

CES ESG Conference: Romania Accelerates Green Transition Through Sovereign Bonds, Local Investments or Public?Private Partnerships Romania is taking tangible action toward its green transition through sustainable infrastructure projects, public?private partnerships and green bonds. Experts, government officials and business leaders have gathered today at the CES Bucharest ESG Conference, to present progress and identify (…)

Is there a risk of blackouts in Romania? The Energy Minister's response Mediafax Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan says that by the end of 2025, i.e. in three and a half months, Romania should close all the coal-fired power plants currently in operation. Articolul Is there a risk of blackouts in Romania? The Energy Minister’s response apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Manager of Caransebe? Emergency Hospital arrested for accepting bribes Mediafax The manager of Caransebe? Municipal Emergency Hospital, Singh Bhupinder, was arrested on Friday for taking a bribe of 250,000 lei from a contractor in exchange for awarding him a repair contract worth over 900,000 lei, paid for from public funds. Articolul Manager of Caransebe? (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |