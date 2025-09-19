Michelle Obama speaks about leadership, facing challenges at event in Bucharest

Michelle Obama speaks about leadership, facing challenges at event in Bucharest. Former US first lady Michelle Obama, the wife of Barack Obama, was in Bucharest on Thursday, September 18, to serve as the main guest at the second edition of the Impact Bucharest series of conferences. The former first lady spent about an hour in front of a large audience, speaking about her (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]