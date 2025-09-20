 
September 20, 2025

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romania, among the most favorable EU countries for property taxation; Romanians pay less than €100 annually – more than seven times lower than the EU average
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romania, among the most favorable EU countries for property taxation; Romanians pay less than €100 annually – more than seven times lower than the EU average.

Bucharest, September 2025 – RBJ – Romania stands out in the European fiscal landscape through a significantly lower level of property taxation compared with the European Union average, according to an analysis conducted by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company, (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's government reportedly sued for not organising elections for Bucharest mayor The government has reportedly been sued for failing to organize the election for Bucharest mayor within the legal deadline of 90 days from the vacancy of the post, according to Antena3.ro. The authors of the complaint are not disclosed, but the reformist party USR has previously expressed (…)

Polls show Romania's isolationist party AUR consolidating leading position Romania's isolationist party AUR consolidated its leading position in two polls carried out by Avangarde and CURS, although the scores and the advance versus the primary challenger – the Social Democratic Party (PSD) – differ significantly between the two estimates. The isolationists' leading (…)

Romania's public debt up 1.2pp m/m to 57.8% of GDP at end-May Romania's public debt surged by RON 21.5 billion in May alone and by RON 70.7 billion year to date, reaching RON 1.035 billion (EUR 204.1 billion) or 57.8% of GDP at the end of May, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. Romania's public debt rose by RON 70.8 billion (EUR 14 (…)

P&G opens new production line in Romania The giant Procter & Gamble recently started a production line in Romania, at the Urla?i factory in Prahova County, according to Revistaprogresiv.ro. The company will produce Lenor scented pearls here, one of the company's latest innovations in fabric care. Four years ago, the company (…)

Romania's CFA Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator picks up after rating affirmation The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator increased by 2.3 points in August, to a still very modest level of 37.2 points, with both components (current conditions and expectations) in the recessionary side of the 0-100 point scale. The indicator bottomed out in July after (…)

Romanian PM's advisor assures first budgetary measures package secures 6% of GDP deficit in 2026 The first package of budgetary measures legislated in July will have an impact of 3% of GDP on the next year's general government's budget, bringing it down to 6% of GDP, prime minister's adviser Ionut Dumitru, Raiffeisen Bank chief economist and former Fiscal Council head, told Digi24. His (…)

H'ART Museum in Amsterdam opens major Constantin Brancu?i exhibition Amsterdam’s H’ART Museum has opened a major solo exhibition dedicated to the work of Romanian-born sculptor Constantin Brâncu?i this past weekend. The landmark cultural event is realized with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) and in collaboration with Centre Pompidou in Paris. (…)

 


